The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with an own investigation which shows that a close associate of former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri planned to profit from a government bottle recycling scheme with Yorgen Fenech.

In another story, the newspaper says a man died and three were hospitalised when a fireworks factory in Kirkop exploded on Saturday morning, in blasts that were heard across the country.

The Malta Independent on Sunday speaks to a film producer who complains that Maltese filmmakers are forgotten as all support is going to foreign filmmakers.

Malta Today leads with an article on female victims of domestic violence saying they have been failed by a nation.

Illum says cases of domestic violence in court are only scheduled to be heard in 2024.

It-Torċa speaks to the former Domestic Violence Commissioner who says tough decisions are needed against certain people who refuse to change their attitudes.

Il-Mument says the Nationalist Party’s general council has been postponed because of the weather.

Kullħadd says Malta is among a group of states at the forefront to reach pre-pandemic tourism levels.