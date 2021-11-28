The following are the main stories in Sunday’s newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a survey it commissioned which found that the Labour Party would sweep to victory by 46,950 votes over PN if an election is held tomorrow.

In another story, the newspaper speaks to the Finance Minister who says that Steward Healthcare’s investment in the running of three hospitals works on hospitals is not at the levels expected.

The Malta Independent on Sunday says that a request by the Sigma conference organisers for a COVID-19 rule exemption for 1,500 visitors had been rejected by the health chief.

Malta Today says Yorgen Fenech and Melvin Theuma have taken to court to force a perjury probe.

Illum says the Nationalist Party is not excluding boycotting Parliament following the Speaker’s letter to Matthew Caruana Galizia.

Kullħadd says €100 million have been paid to 92,000 families who suffered injustices under Nationalist governments.

It-Torċa says that the Nationalist Party’s attack on the Speaker has strengthened parliamentary democracy.

Il-Mument quotes PN leader Bernard Grech saying that a new Nationalist government will increase salaries of public service employees.