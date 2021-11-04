The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says Konrad Mizzi finally appeared before a parliamentary committee on Wednesday afternoon to answer questions about the Electrogas power station deal but left 90 minutes later before a single question was asked.

In another story, the newspaper says Malta’s major film-makers intend to boycott the first edition of the Malta Film Awards in protest at the amount of money being spent on the one-night event in comparison with the country’s annual film fund.

The Malta Independent says the Public Accounts Committee sitting, taken up by Mizzi’s oral statement, descended into a shouting match.

L-Orizzont says an additional cost of living adjustment mechanism for low-income earners will soon be introduced.

In-Nazzjon says the auditor general has confirmed a theft of more than €50 million in water and electricity bills.