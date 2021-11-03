Konrad Mizzi is testifying before a parliamentary committee investigating the Electrogas deal.

Mizzi finally showed up for the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) at 2pm, after a weeks-long game of cat and mouse.

Mizzi, who is now an independent MP, was presented as Labour’s star candidate in 2013, fronting a pledge by then prime minister Joseph Muscat to deliver a new power station within 18 months.

He was made Energy Minister in Muscat's first government.

The Electrogas deal has been shrouded in controversy even before its frontman, business tycoon Yorgen Fenech, was charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

She had been pivotal in exposing alleged corruption between Fenech, Mizzi, and former OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

An investigation and a power station

The PAC is reviewing a 500-page investigation by the National Audit Office into the controversial power station deal.

The NAO probe found that Enemalta’s selection committee glossed over several shortcomings in the winning bid submitted by the Electrogas consortium.

Mizzi has spent the past month trying to avoid testifying before the committee, only changing his tune once the opposition presented a motion to parliament calling on MPs to endorse the demands for him to attend the PAC hearing.

Mizzi and his lawyers on one side of the table, PAC members on the other. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Government MPs refused to vote on the motion after Mizzi put up a Facebook post that same day, assuring he would finally attend.

Mizzi, however, avoided further summons, once claiming his lawyers were unavailable and, on another occasion, saying he would be abroad.

He was again formally summoned to attend on November 3 by the committee last week, and has since assured the committee that he will respect the summons.

Opposition MPs have accused Labour of protecting the former minister, despite having ejected him from the party’s parliamentary group last year over the Montenegro wind farm scandal.

Labour PAC members refused to vote in favour of a motion condemning Mizzi’s repeated refusals to cooperate with the committee in its Electrogas deal probe.