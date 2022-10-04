The following are the main stories in Tuesday’s front pages.

Times of Malta says a Pakistani national behind suspicious payments to former prime minister Joseph Muscat is facing a million-dollar fraud lawsuit in the United States.

In another story, the newspaper says the Malta Football Association has referred allegations concerning national team coach Devis Mangia to the police for investigation.

The Malta Independent says the government has announced plans to increase the number of members of the judiciary after the chief justice highlighted the lack of resources.

L-Orizzont says that two new judges and two new magistrates are to be appointed.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party wants to continue improving families’ standard of living.