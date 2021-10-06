The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says two companies which provide e-scooters for rental are contesting more than €200,000 in fines issued over the past five months and are planning to challenge the “defective laws” in court.

In another story, the newspaper also reports about the trial by jury of the man accused of murdering Paceville business tycoon Hugo Chetcuti, which began on Tuesday.

The Malta Independent quotes the Finance Minister saying that a change in mentality rather than new schools is needed in education for the country to advance.

Malta Today says the Finance Minister is non-committal on the €6 billion price tag for a metro.

L-Orizzont says a national census on abilities has been proposed.

In-Nazzjon reports on PN leader Bernard Grech’s visit to Freshers’ Week.