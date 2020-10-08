The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says hunters are to be handed management of the Miżieb and Aħrax woodlands in Mellieħa under terms kept hidden from councillors and environmental activists. In another story, the newspaper says the nurses’ union has called for victims of COVID-19 to be buried with dignity because it is safe to do so, saying the laws being enforced date back to the bubonic plague of the 1500s.

The Malta Independent says the YMCA has received 520 cases since September, 106 of which were supported and taken in.

In-Nazzjon reports that Bernard Grech has taken the oath of office as leader of the Opposition.

L-Orizzont says that according to the Association of Catering Establishments jobs were saved during the COVID-19 crisis because of the government’s intervention.