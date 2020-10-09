The following are the main stories in Friday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the board investigating whether Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder could have been avoided has indicated that it intends to carry on with its work even if it goes beyond the December deadline laid down by the prime minister. In another story, the newspaper quotes Prime Minister Robert Abela says that Libya should be seen as an opportunity to do business, an idea that Malta was also pushing at EU level.

The Malta Independent leads with the UĦM proposals for the Budget which include a bonus for frontliners and utility bill vouchers as a rebate.

L-Orizzont reports about the hearing on the libel case filed by Minister Owen Bonnici against Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi and quotes the minister telling the court he cannot accept anyone calling him a criminal.

In-Nazzjon says European People’s Party chairman Manfred Weber has promised the group’s support to help the Nationalist Party become once again the voice of the people.