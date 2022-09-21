The following are the main stories in Wednesday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Nationalist Party has called for individuals who have been overcharged for water and electricity to join a class action lawsuit against utility billing company ARMS Ltd.

In another story, the newspaper says the owner of an abandoned hospital has been asked to explain why confidential medical records of former patients are still languishing inside the building, easily accessible to trespassers.

The Malta Independent says the budget date has been set for October 24.

MaltaToday leads with the testimony of a Romanian woman in the case of Elliot Paul Busuttil, who stands charged with the murder of Mario Farrugia. The newspaper says the woman told the court Busuttil was agitated and in need of money to buy drugs the night before the murder.

L-Orizzont says fewer students are leaving school early.

In-Nazzjon leads with PN leader Bernard Grech’s Independence Day address saying the PN is determined to improve the people’s standard of living.