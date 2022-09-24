These are the leading articles in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta dedicates its entire front page to a public event with Clyde Caruana held on Friday, in which the Finance Minister spoke about the government’s plans for Budget 2023.

The Malta Independent gives prominence to events in court, where Keith Schembri, Yorgen Fenech and others were criminally charged with misappropriation in connection with a phantom job given to Melvin Theuma.

L-Orizzont leads with a General Workers Union study into a living income, quoting GWU Secretary general Josef Bugeja as saying it is the “first step” towards a decent income for all.

The newspaper also reports that Malta’s southern region is to be declared the country’s first “region of culture”.

In-Nazzjon writes that a police raid in Marsa is “confirmation” that the town in becoming a den of organised criminal activity. The newspaper also writes that the finance minister is “not concerned” about rising prices.