The following are the main stories in Thursday’s newspapers.

Times of Malta says the Council of Europe’s anti-torture committee will be back in Malta next year to examine the treatment of detained people following a scathing report in 2020 that described “inhumane” conditions.

In another story, the newspaper reports about the National Strategy for the Environment 2050, which was launched for public consultation on Wednesday.

The Malta Independent says the Energy Minister has played down the significance of former minister Konrad Mizzi’s SOCAR agreement, saying it was never implemented.

In-Nazzjon reports Opposition leader Bernard Grech criticising the Prime Minister for not yet having taken action regarding that SOCAR agreement.

L-Orizzont says that 75% of the Maltese agreed with the EU’s response to the war in Ukraine.