New revelations relating to former minister Konrad Mizzi’s secret deal with Electrogas is "yet more proof" of how corrupt he is, Opposition leader Bernard Grech said on Wednesday.

He added he could not understand why the Prime Minister continued to defend him.

Earlier this week, the Opposition asked Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee to recall the former minister to testify about Electrogas, following new revelations by the Daphne Caruana Galizia Foundation.

The foundation said it obtained a copy of the LNG Security of Supply Agreement that Konrad Mizzi had signed with SOCAR in 2015.

Speaking on the party’s radio, NET FM, via telephone, Grech asked why Abela continued to defend people like Mizzi and former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff Keith Schembri, despite them being involved in a number of scandals over the past nine years.

This, he said, is damaging the country and the economy when the country should be moving forward.

Grech thanked journalists for their investigative work saying it was them that stories such as that of Mizzi’s corruption were unveiled.

He also thanked NGO Repubblika for its work against corruption, a day after it held a protest in Valletta.

Minister involved in Transport Malta scandal still unnamed

Grech also spoke on the Transport Malta scandal saying that the minister that had been mentioned in court was still unnamed.

It emerged in court a few days ago that at least one government minister has been linked to a driving theory test corruption case involving three Transport Malta officials.

“We still do not know who the minister is, and Abela continues to defend all,” Grech said.

The Prime Minister continued to choose in the best interest of "his friends and their friends", Grech charged adding that a week had passed since the court testimony and Abela had yet to act.