As Safer Internet Day approaches we at BeSmartonline, the national Safer Internet Centre in Malta encourage parents, educators and young people to join us in fostering a safer and more responsible online environment for all. As we harness the power of technology, it's crucial to be aware of the inherent risks accompany this digital revolution.

Over the years, our discussions with parents and professionals have centred around tough issues like cyberbullying, sexting, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and grooming. It's disheartening when these talks turn into heated debates among friends and family, especially when blame gets thrown around, and conflicting opinions arise, sometimes unfairly favouring those causing harm.

It is crucial to recognise in these instances, minors cannot give their consent, even when it involves self-generated material.

At the Safer Internet Centre, our focus is crystal clear: we recognise the pain in every photo or video shared without consent. It is vital to understand that individuals in these images never agreed to have their privacy invaded. Our commitment is to tackle cyberbullying, sexting, non-consensual sharing of intimate images, and grooming, striving for a safer online space.

Recently, a distressing trend involving the use of AI has caught our attention. In one heart breaking case, a dear friend's face was exploited to create a video, making it appear as if he were still alive with us. The trauma this caused to a grieving boy was immeasurable. In collaboration with the cybercrime unit, we tracked down those responsible for the distressing video and held them accountable. Simultaneously, we at the BeSmartonline helpline, which is part of the Safer Internet Centre provided crucial one-on-one support to the boy. We also teamed up with the boys' school, conducting sessions on online bullying, stressing the importance of empathy and respect.

Now, more than ever, help is just a call away. If you or someone you know is grappling with extreme discomfort online, remember you are not alone. Reach out to us through our helpline 179 or find us online on Facebook as BeSmartonline. And here's an exciting invitation: come celebrate Safer Internet Day with us on 13th February near the Parliament in Valletta! Let's face these challenges together, working to contain the situation. Your well-being is personal to us, and by seeking help, you empower yourself while contributing to a safer digital environment for everyone. Remember, you don't have to go through this alone.

Let us stand together against online harm.