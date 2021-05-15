Opposition MP Toni Bezzina has been cleared by a police investigation into alleged corruption dating back to 2012.

Bezzina, the Nationalist Party transportation shadow minister, was informed by police on Saturday that after some four weeks of investigations, the police had decided there was no case against him.

His lawyer Joe Giglio confirmed with Times of Malta on Saturday that Bezzina was no longer the subject of an ongoing police investigation.

Bezzina was taken in for police interrogation at the Financial Crime Investigation Department last month.

The investigation had looked into claims that Bezzina used government workers to carry out works on a PN club in his constituency of Żurrieq back in 2012.

At the time of the alleged wrongdoing, Bezzina, an architect, had been employed by the Public Works Department.

The matter, which allegedly occurred in the runup to local council elections, had been reported in newspapers Kullħadd and L-Orizzont.

One of three workers involved had testified that he was forced to sign a document which he disagreed with, since it stated that the workers went to the club out of their own free will.

In 2016, Bezzina lost a libel case he had filed over the newspaper reports but won an appeal of that decision one year later.

Shortly after Bezzina’s interrogation, Opposition leader Bernard Grech had said it was interesting how the police had started investigating these matters as a general election looms.

He had asked why nine years had passed since the alleged offences involving Bezzina, before the police started to look into them.

Bezzina had made similar allusions, saying at the time of his interrogation that he was the victim of a political frameup.