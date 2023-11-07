Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer will not play in the upcoming fixtures against Turkey and Austria, saying on Tuesday the games were “too soon” as he continues his comeback after injury.

The Bayern Munich captain returned from a broken leg after almost a year on the sidelines against Darmstadt and has since played two more games for his club.

The 2014 World Cup winner revealed he has been in regular contact with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann and “would not be available for selection.”

“I still need time and the matches are too soon” the 37-year-old said.

Germany hosts Turkey in Berlin on November 18, before taking on Austria in Vienna three days later.

