Jeremy Gingell, one of Bernard Grech's closest aides, has stepped down from his role in the Nationalist Party.

Gingell served as one of Grech's closest assistants at the party's helm during this year's electoral campaign.

It is unclear what led Gingell to step down, but Times of Malta understands he left the party on good terms, and a month ago he uploaded a photo with Grech and his wife AnneMarie to Facebook, and captioned it, "an honour and a privilege".

His decision to step down is the third in a series of top brass resignations in the PN.

Former chief strategist Chris Peregin stepped down from his role right after the election, when his contract ended automatically, and so did Grech's head of secretariat, Ray Bezzina, who later joined db Group as a director within the CEO’s office at the beginning of May.

Gingell, 33, took on the role in 2020, when Grech was elected party leader, after being openly critical of the Delia administration and advocating for change in the PN's leadership.

In a message he sent to the PN's parliamentary group, he expressed gratitude towards Bernard Grech for trusting him with the role.