Broadway shows in New York have always been popular and an attraction that invites millions of tourists every year. The performances on Broadway are unique and provide a different experience than what people can get from movies or TV, and it’s not just the music and dancing that make them different.

There is nothing else like this stage in this world. It serves as a place for people to come together and experience something unique. It’s an escape from reality, but it’s also a way to feel connected to other people who share your love for theatre.

Broadway shows have a long history of being able to captivate audiences. They are known for their high production values, fabulous costumes and sets, and talented actors. Here are some of the best shows on Broadway that you can attend in New York right now.

Top Broadway shows in New York right now

Here is what you can enjoy on Broadway. Keep reading.

1. Hamilton

As a Broadway fan, you simply cannot afford to miss out on Hamilton, starring Lin-Manuel Miranda. The Broadway show tells the story of Alexander Hamilton, the "ten dollar founding father without a father," who comes to the US as an orphan after his Caribbean home was destroyed by a hurricane.

Hamilton is a story about an American founding father who also served a distinguished role in the cabinet. Over a time span of 30 years, he overcame poverty, fought in the American War of Independence (thus securing freedom for his new country), and played a significant role in helping form America's first government. In doing so, he dealt with setbacks, including fiscal restrictions and partisan rivalry.

2. Wicked The Musical

Wicked is one of the oldest-running Broadway musicals. Wicked is based on Gregory Maguire's 1995 bestseller, The Wicked of the West, a highly acclaimed novel. The story is by Winnie Holzman and follows the unlikely friendship between two witches with opposing personalities, Elphaba and Galinda.

One of the themes in the drama is that the lead characters are struggling to maintain a relationship, which comprises an integral part of their lives. The characters have different personalities and perspectives when it comes to the corrupt government and is also in competition for the same person. How would Elphaba stay good if it was so hard to be so in this upside-down world?

3. The Lion King

Broadway is an excellent place for families to spend time together. Shows are intimate and immersive, making it easy to get 'lost' in the world of the story. Plus, there's no better way to spend time together than to get lost in another world and leave your worries behind. And one of the best Broadway shows that one can catch is The Lion King.

The Lion King is a show about a family set in Africa and at the heart of the story is a young lion cub named Simba. Six TONY Awards, three Drama Desk Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Olivier Award are some of its accomplishments.

4. Moulin Rouge!

Are you ready to immerse yourself in the world of romance, splendor, grandeur, and glory? Then you should book a seat for the next performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Broadway's most popular musical is now on stage, giving you a chance you can't afford to miss.

The setting of Moulin Rouge! is past the Belle Epoque 20th century France and will follow a love-sick composer Christian who falls in love with cabaret actress Satine, who has the lead role. Although the story of these two lovers is sure to keep you on your toes, will things ultimately end well? To find out for sure, be sure to buy a ticket for their next performance.

5. Chicago

Chicago is an amazing new musical show that is currently showing on Broadway, New York. It is a perfect mix of love and lies, with glory thrown in for good measure.

There are three main storylines to follow, which include fraud and betrayal, as well as sex and crime. The music also stands out from other Broadway shows with its excellent jazz, which certainly compliments the period the play is set.

6. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

In the play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Jack Thorne adapts an original story written by J.K. Rowling. On stage for the first time, it is the eighth installment in the popular Harry Potter series that has captured the imagination of millions of people around the world.

The story follows the children of the protagonists of the popular series by J.K. Rowling and includes themes of friendship, love & betrayal. It is a show that the fans of the original series cannot afford to miss.

While there are many excellent shows that one can catch, these above-listed are some of the best shows on Broadway that any tourist and Broadway lover can see. So, book a ticket for them today!