More than 2,400 inspections over enforcement of COVID-19 restrictions were carried out by officials of the Malta Tourism Authority last weekend, Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said on Wednesday.

He said that enforcement of measures was being taken seriously by the authority to try and stamp out abuse.

He did not say how many violations were found.

Last month, he said, the MTA had carried out some 10,500 inspections.

The government late last year ordered clubs and bars to close, and it extended the closure to restaurants last week.

“It is clear that enforcement is being carried out, but we cannot be everywhere at the same time, so beyond inspections, we need to all act responsibly,” Bartolo said.

He was speaking shortly after health authorities announced a record of 510 new virus cases.

Bartolo said he would be lying if he said he was not alarmed by the figures, andhe hoped this would prompt people not to break the rules.

“It is important that everyone acts responsibly, not just for themselves, but for others around them too. If we are not responsible, then we could have further measures introduced,” he said, adding that decisions in this regard were always taken by health authorities and not himself as minister.

New strategy for the Institute of Tourism Studies

Bartolo was speaking on the sidelines of a press conference announcing a new five-year strategy for the Institute of Tourism Studies.

Addressing the event, Bartolo said he hoped the institute would take the next step towards becoming a true centre of excellence.

Having worked as a waiter in his younger years, Bartolo said he was acutely aware of the realities facing those who work in the hospitality industry.

He said there was no shame in having opted for a career in the catering or tourism fields, and he wanted to see the sector flourish once the pandemic was behind the country.