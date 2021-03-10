Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo has stood by the CEO of the Tourism Authority, insisting he is doing a good job, just days after Johann Buttigieg's contacts with Yorgen Fenech were exposed.

On Sunday, Times of Malta reported how Buttigieg, a former chairman of the Planning Authority, had expressed a willingness to do business with Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in Whatsapp messages between the pair in 2019. At the time, Buttigieg was the chairman of the Planning Authority.

Questioned if this was acceptable conduct by Buttigieg, Bartolo said the prime minister had been clear on the matter and he had nothing more to add.

“Buttigieg is doing good work at the MTA and I rest on what the prime minister has already said, that Buttigieg has not had any business dealings with Fenech, and I have nothing more to add,” Bartolo said.

On Monday Prime Minister Robert Abela defended Buttigieg saying that there was no wrongdoing on his part.

Abela was the PA’s lawyer for the bulk of Buttigieg’s five-year tenure there between 2014 and 2019.

The Prime Minister also said that he has instructed all CEOs of government entities to refrain from doing business outside of their public roles.

The MTA CEO has faced calls for his resignation by the PN, Repubblika and Moviment Graffitti.

WhatsApp chats show Buttigieg openly discussed doing business with Fenech. He also introduced Fenech to Adrian Buttigieg, who has long been suspected of acting as a frontman for the the former PA CEO.

Adrian Buttigieg told Times of Malta that he had not done any business with Johann after he was chosen to head the PA in 2014.

The pair met with Fenech in September 2019 to discuss a potential investment in the Manoel Island project.

Adrian Buttigieg said the investment never materialised.

Fenech was arrested and charged in connection with journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia’s murder two months later.