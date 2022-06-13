Tourism is a recurrent item on Malta's agenda - and that is to be expected, seeing how the island depends on tourism activity for its economic survival.

It is also a sector that generates heated debate: from the state of the island's cleaniness to precarious work conditions and protecting Comino it is always a busy season to discuss Malta's tourism.

The stop in tourism arrivals caused by the coronavirus pandemic, followed by a tentative restart offers an opportunity to discuss the way forward for Malta's tourism.

Does quantity come at the expense of quality? Do we need to reinvent our tourism product? And what is the way forward for Malta’s tourism?

On June 22, Times of Malta will be hosting a business breakfast at Radisson Blu Resort Malta, to discuss Malta’s tourism product, strategy, and way forward. Register for this free event here.

The Times of Malta Business Breakfast is supported by Radisson Blu Resort Malta, Ministry for Tourism, Malta Tourism Authority and Malta International Airport