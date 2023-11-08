Tourists visiting the island should be handed garbage collection leaflets on their arrival at the airport, St Julian’s mayor Guido Dalli has said.

The mayor suggested the idea as a solution to reducing the growing garbage crisis the locality is facing.

“I believe it is time to hand out leaflets at the airport on how to correctly dispose of our away waste. We do not have a big airport so it would not be difficult to distribute such leaflets,” Dalli said.

He was speaking at a press conference held by environment NGO Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar on Wednesday.

Dalli was present alongside Sliema mayor John Pillow and Marsascala councillor John Baptist Camilleri, who spoke about infrastructural problems, a growing trash problem and noise pollution.

Councillors present during the press conference held by NGO Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The mayors of Sliema and St Julian’s mayor have been vocal in recent months about rubbish bags being taken out on the wrong collection days.

“It is clear that since the new collection schedule came into place, the government did not take into consideration towns like St Julian’s, Gżira and Sliema, where the number of short-lets and tourists have increased drastically in recent years,” Dalli said.

He insisted that a “one size fits all” rule did not work for the garbage collection schedule, and tourist towns needed to have more frequent collections and more inspections carried out by authorities.

He once again called for condominium administrators to shoulder the responsibility of informing landlords of tenants breaking the rules on garbage collection.

Dalli also suggested that blocks of more than 16 apartments should have a garbage room, and such rooms should not be used as a parking area intead.

"Why should residents suffer noise and light pollution?”

Sliema mayor John Pillow said that many residents who live by the Strand cannot even leave their windows or balconies open because of loud music blasting from bars and restaurants.

“Why should our residents suffer? Why must they suffer from so much light and noise pollution,” Pillow said.

In August, Times of Malta spoke to a number of residents who described the once tranquil seafront beneath their apartments as a “nightclub”. Following their calls of despair, the Tourism Ministry announced a planned clamp down on music pollution.

Sliema mayor John Pillow on Wednesday. Photo: Jonathan Borg

The mayor also spoke about the mountains of uncollected garbage which residents tackle on a daily issue.

Earlier this year, residents demanded changes in the state of their hometown.

Pillow also mentioned how pavements have been taken over by establishments, and residents were left with no choice but to walk between tables and chairs.

“There are restaurants and bars that have not only taken up parking spaces, and the pavement but added fixed parapets,” he said.

“Some of these parapets look like chicken cages. Residents and people have a right to walk safely on the pavement.”

Marsascala losing its charm

The Marsascala local council's minority leader, John Baptist Camilleri said that when compared to Sliema and St Julian's, Marsascala was a "newcomer" to these issues.

"In the past, Marsascala was known as a place of peace and tranquility," he said.

Marsascala minority leader John Baptist Camilleri. Photo: Jonathan Borg

"Now the character of Marsascala is changing, changing to one of noise, overdevelopment, and growing garbage problems."

He said the situation would only get worse, as the authorities issued 357 building permits in Marsascala in the last quarter of 2022.

He said the locality was also facing an issue with the encroachment of chairs and tables taking over public spaces.

Malta Chamber of Planners president and environment planner Bjorn Bonello pointed out the lack of proper planning in many tourist localities.

"We talk about providing different forms of transport, like buses, and promoting walking, yet basic pavements are lacking in many localities," he said.