A large crowd of Sliema residents gathered in protest in Fond Għadir on Tuesday demanding action for their hometown which they said has become "a filthy, buzzing, concrete metropolitan".

The call for action was made by the Sliema Residents' Association, which called on residents to register their anger over a number of issues that have impacted their quality of life.

Protesters, of all ages, carried signs with messages like 'Sliema garbage town', 'Waste collection one huge mess', and 'Sliema stinks'. One man opted to drive the point home by wearing garbage bags all over his body, including his face.

Charles Falzon, a 77-year-old resident said he had lived in Sliema his whole life and the town now was completely different to how he remembered it growing up.

Surrounded by full grey recycling bags, Falzon said Sliema has become a town full of garbage and dirt, boats full of students who disturb the peace, and pavements taken over by tables and chairs.

“This is the situation we face every day. Lack of parking, rising criminality, impunity, and a lack of enforcement. We are here to show our anger and to demand a higher standard in quality of life.”

Speakers during Tuesday's protest surrounded by full grey recycling bags. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Sliema is Malta’s most densely populated area, comparable in density to Paris with 20,000 people per square kilometre. The seaside town is also a mecca for tourists, with many apartments set up as Airbnb's.

Residents' issues, such as mountains of uncollected garbage, e-scooters taking over the promenade, and rat infestations have made headlines in recent days.

“We want solutions and we want them now,” Falzon said to cheers.

He said it is time for the government, local and regional councils to work together to come up with solutions and consult residents who did not want to be left in the dark.

Angry Sliema residents gathered on Tuesday calling for better garbage collections, less construction and a cleaner town. Photo: Jonathan Borg

More frequent garbage collections and ‘recycle Sundays’

Resident Matthew Aquilina said the growing pile of garbage and waste in the streets of Sliema has enraged residents.

“Wherever you turn there is rubbish, rubbish, and more rubbish,” he said.

“We need to stand together and demand change. The authorities must realise that this new garbage collection schedule has failed our town, and others like Gżira, St Julian's and Msida.”

He said a "one-size-fits-all" approach to garbage does not work, and towns like Sliema with a large population, cannot have a similar garbage collection to smaller towns like Mqabba and Mdina.

He said garbage collection times must change (waste collectors in Sliema collect garbage at 7pm) and garbage must be collected more frequently. Aquilina said there should also be "recycle Sundays" when grey bags are collected.

Astrid Vella called for more enforcement regarding e-scooters. Residents want them gone. Photo: Jonathan Borg

No more e-scooters, hotels

Aquilina also called for more enforcement when it came to e-scooters.

“E-scooters block our garages, our pavements, and our roads,” he said as the crowd supported him with boos.

Astrid Vella, from Flimkien Għal Ambjent Aħjar, and a Sliema resident, also spoke up regarding e-scooters.

As soon as she said: “We are not against scooters,” the crowd disagreed shouting "we are against them. We are, we are, we are.”

She said there needs to be more enforcement when it comes to their use.

Times of Malta reported that the mandatory wearing of helmets, lower speed limits, and a ban in pedestrian areas are among proposals the government is considering as part of an e-scooter crackdown.

Residents are calling for more garbage to be collected more frequently. Photo: Jonathan Borg

Vella said Sliema has been taken over by construction, citing figures provided by the Planning Authority that in the past 10 years over 3,000 apartments were developed in the area.

"We have also been informed that there are applications for over 11 hotels. What do we need? More hotels, or more funding for our local councils?"

She said residents are fed up and authorities must take action on these issues.

Vella also said that Astrid said residents will not stop protesting until action is taken.

The protest was attended by, among others, mayor John Pillow and Nationalist district MPs.