A collision involving two cars and a motorcycle forced the closure of a stretch of Triq Sant'Andrija in Pembroke on Saturday evening, less than two weeks after four people were injured in a crash in the same location.

Police confirmed the incident in Pembroke on Saturday and said officers were on site but could not provide further details. It is not yet known if anyone was hurt in the collision.

Motorists reported that northbound traffic was being diverted into Madliena and southbound traffic into Pembroke.

The stretch of road, which is currently undergoing works, was the site of another serious collision on January 3. Four people were injured in that crash, one of them seriously.