PBS failed to report a Transparency International index showing that Malta had gone down in the Corruption Perception Index, sparking the PN shadow minister to file a protest with the Broadcasting Authority.

Transparency International said on Wednesday that recommendations from the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia were yet to be implemented in legislation, with continued concerns for media freedom and political interference in public media and for the fight against organised crime.

It also said, among other things, that a state of impunity persists with no convictions in cases of high-level corruption.

Nationalist MP Graham Bencini said it was a shame that PBS had made no reference to the report, which was of national importance and of public interest.

This breached the law on broadcasting impartiality.

Indeed, the PBS failure further confirmed what Transparency International had written about concerns for media freedom and political interference in public media, he said.

Bencini asked the Broadcasting Authority to take the necessary action.