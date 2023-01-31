Malta has slid in the Transparency International corruption index, ranking at 51 according to a report issued on Tuesday. It was on 53 last year.

Countries are ranked on a scale from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). The Western Europe and EU average is 66. Denmark (90) tops the region and the world, with Finland (87) and Norway (84) rounding out the top.

Cyprus (52), Hungary (42), Luxembourg (77), Malta (51), the Netherlands (80), Poland (55), Slovenia (56), Sweden (83), Switzerland (82) and the United Kingdom (73) are all at historic lows on the index this year.

In its analysis of Malta, Transparency International says recommendations from the public inquiry into the assassination of investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia are yet to be implemented in legislation, with continued concerns for media freedom and political interference in public media and for the fight against organised crime.

"A state of impunity persists with no convictions in cases of high-level corruption."

It also says that great independence and resourcing of the Maltese justice system is needed to uphold the rule of law.