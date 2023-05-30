Transport Malta is to ask a court to block industrial action ordered by a trade union amid a stalemate in talks on a new collective agreement.

The Union Ħaddiema Maqgħudin issued a set of new directives for industrial action on Monday after complaining that it had not received a new offer in its talks with Transport Malta management.

The directives provide, among others, that driving tests will be restricted to one every two hours, enforcement officers will not issue fines and officials will not communicate with companies or individuals. They are also to refuse to sign declarations related to their duties.

Sources in Transport Malta said the authority will be asking a court to issue a prohibitory injunction "in the coming hours" arguing that the directives are "crippling" and could create a logistical crisis in the country.

“The directives will effectively stall shipping from entering Maltese ports,” sources said, referring in particular to the directive which bans communications by TM officials.

In a statement on Tuesday afternoon, the Nationalist Party said the government “has forgotten Transport Malta workers”.

“(Prime minister Robert) Abela’s government, found the money to finance corruption and scandals but forgot the workers at Transport Malta,” a statement signed by PN transport spokesperson Adrian Delia and economy spokesperson Ivan Castillo said.

The government should give TM workers what they deserve, the statement said.