A court on Wednesday upheld a whistleblower's request to testify in proceedings about an alleged driving licence racket at Transport Malta.

The whistleblower, who also claims there is widespread voter fraud, was allegedly forced to leave the country after his residence permit was unexpectedly revoked.

The man, whom independent candidate Arnold Cassola refers to through the pseudonym Aziz, worked as a translator with Transport Malta by assisting candidates who spoke neither Maltese nor English during their driving exam.

Identity Malta has denied that ID cards of foreign-born Maltese citizens were given to foreign residents to vote for the PL.

In August, the whistleblower filed an application seeking to testify in the case which implicates other high-profile people including a "minister."

On Wednesday, Magistrate Rachel Montebello upheld the request as she presided over a court case against Clint Mansueto, Raul Antonio Pace and Philip Edrick Zammit who stand accused of corruption as former officials at the transport watchdog.

The prosecution said that it requested the witness to testify via video conferencing.

Although his application dealt with "other matters not related to this case" the prosecutors would likely put questions to test the credibility of the witness.

The court requested information as to the witness's whereabouts.

But AG lawyer Abigail Caruana Vella explained that the police inspector did not have information as to where the whistleblower lived abroad.

"However the police have spoken to him via video call," added the prosecuting lawyer.

The witness will testify at a future sitting, with the date still to be determined. However, the prosecution is expected to inform court of the place from where he will testify before he actually testifies.

The man, through his lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta, had filed a second application requesting to testify after his first application was not decreed upon by the court. The reason for that was that the magistrate could not take cognisance of his request since at the time of filing, the records were at the AG's office.