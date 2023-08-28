A whistleblower who exposed a suspected driving licence racket and claimed there is widespread voter fraud has released a detailed declaration to the police, independent election candidate Arnold Cassola said on Monday.

Earlier this month, Cassola said the whistleblower had been forced to leave the country after his residence permit was unexpectedly revoked.

The man, whom he refers to through the pseudonym Aziz, worked as a translator with Transport Malta by assisting candidates who spoke neither Maltese nor English during their driving exam.

Cassola said Aziz wrote an e-mail to the police detailing a racket in which officials were assisting student drivers in cheating on their exam.

This led to three people, TM director Clint Mansueto and officials Raul Antonio Pace and Philip Edrick Zammit, facing corruption charges.

Then last week, in a court application the whistleblower alleged a criminal conspiracy through which ID cards belonging to deceased foreign-born Maltese citizens were given to other foreign residents, for them to vote for the Labour Party.

The man says that “thousands of euros were paid” as part of the scheme. He claims to have a list of people involved in it.

Identity Malta denied that ID cards of foreign-born Maltese citizens were given to foreign residents to vote for the PL.

On Monday, Cassola said the whistleblower released a detailed declaration, recorded audio-visually, to Financial Crimes Investigations Department senior officials, in the presence of lawyer Jason Azzopardi.

"In the course of the almost three-hour-long meeting, Aziz gave his version of what happened at TM and at Identity Malta, together with an account of his alleged meetings on these issues with high-level government officials and politicians.

"A number of documents will be presented forthwith by him to assist the police in their investigations," Cassola said.