Transport Malta said on Tuesday all its computerised systems pertaining to vehicles and driving licences have been restored following a cyberattack.

The agency had to call in the police last week after a cyberattack prevented it from providing its usual services.

It said on Tuesday that, as from this morning, it will also open its Driving and Vehicle Licensing Unit (DVLU) office at Pantar Road Lija where customers may also process transactions related to the registration, change of ownership of vehicles or any transaction related to driving licences.



The opening hours for the DVLU offices are as follows:



A3 Towers, Arcade Street, Paola: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday between 7.30am and noon; Wednesday between 7.30am and 2pm.



Pantar Road, Lija: Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday between 7.30am and noon; Monday between 7.30am and 2pm.