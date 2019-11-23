Transport Malta is still to decide when and how to issue its third call for a ferry service between Malta and Gozo, even though the original contract signed with Gozo Channel ended more than two years ago.

Two months ago, the government cancelled the tendering process for a fast ferry due to changes “in the economic and technical parameters of the concession”.

Transport Malta has not replied to repeated questions about when the new tender will be issued.

In the meantime, Gozo Channel, which runs the conventional service, has been left operating for more than two years without a contract.

Its six-year Public Service Obligation contract, won following a tender, ended in September 2017.

According to EU rules, the government cannot continue to subsidise the ferry service between the two islands for much longer without a proper contract in place.

Originally, the first two PSO contracts issued by the government according to EU regulations and both won by Gozo Channel were intended to subsidise the conventional ferry service between the two islands.

After an electoral pledge, the government issued a call to provide a fast ferry, as well as the conventional service, that would run between Mġarr and Valletta.

September’s cancellation was the second time a request for proposals was withdrawn.

In January 2018, after Gozo Channel had chosen to partner with Virtù Ferries as its fast ferry provider, the Public Service Obligation request was cancelled and a new, slightly modified one was issued.

The second cancellation, in September, happened months after the court annulled a contract signed between Gozo Channel and Islands Ferry Network for a fast ferry service.

The court had ordered a re-evaluation of a bid made by Virtù Ferries.

However, prior to the commencement of this revaluation process, the government decided to pull the plug once again on the whole process.

Islands Ferry Network, a joint venture between tomato products producers Magro Brothers and the owners of the Fortina Hotel, signed the contract with the government entity a few days after registering their company.

It is not yet clear whether the “changes in the economic and technical parameters” cited by Transport Malta to cancel the second request will mean a change of heart on the introduction of a fast ferry service to accompany the conventional service.

Last summer, Gozo Channel introduced a another ferry to its original three, easing the waiting time for passengers.

Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana declared the move as a success and said that Gozo Channel will issue a tender to start including a fourth ferry as part of its normal operations.

No details were ever released by the government on the cost of the fourth vessel and its impact on the financial standing of Gozo Channel.