Several travel agencies in Malta say their businesses are already being impacted by the fear surrounding the coronavirus.

Some have received calls from those who travelling in the coming days, asking about the company’s cancellation policy, while others say the phone has stopped ringing when it comes to enquiries about holidays to China.

“People who haven’t booked a trip to Asia yet, aren’t going to book now,” says Mark Anastasi from Tristar.

“Yes, we are concerned about the next couple of months. While only 10-15 per cent of our business is to Asia, we are doomed if it spreads to Europe and we start getting cancellations.”

Yesterday, agents received a message from Turkish Airlines Malta telling them to make alternative arrangements for customers flying through Istanbul and onto one of four airports in China.

In total, 10 flights between February 1 and 3 were cancelled to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, Beijing Capital International, Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport and Xi’an Xianyang International Airport.

Mr Anastasi says around five or six customers have contacted him in recent days about their upcoming trips to the region.

“They have pre-paid, so they are concerned about the cost of backing out. I try to advise people to wait and not make any rash decision. Whether you cancel now or cancel a week before you travel is the same,” he said.

He also advises customers to check with their airline, as some are offering full refunds or a change of date for free, if passengers are travelling to China or Hong Kong.

Tristar offers holidays to Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines but not China. However, Mr Anastasi – who’s been in the travel agency business for 20 years – says that even a small threat in a neighbouring country can put people off.

“I try to explain to clients that if travelling to a country like Thailand or Bali and staying in a resort, the risk is very small.”

The managing director of Platinum Travel, Paul Cortis, says his agency is also feeling the negative impact of the coronavirus.

“We’ve experienced a slowdown in calls. So far we’ve had one cancellation and one customer who’s due to fly on the 14th and is unsure if he will go,” he said.

Mr Cortis – who has worked in the industry for 45 years – says people need to educate themselves on where they are going before making a final decision. “Of course, people are aware of what’s going on in the media, but they have to understand that only some areas are affected. I’m also concerned about the situation being overinflated in the news, which is really damaging for our business.”

On Thursday, the World Health Organisation declared the outbreak a global emergency, while the US government raised its alert to the highest level and advised its citizens against travelling to China.

More than 200 people have died in China, with almost 10,000 cases of the virus reported.

WHO says there have been 98 cases in 18 other countries, but no deaths. Most international cases have been spread by people who have returned from the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak began.

Both travel agents in Malta say that despite the setback the virus is causing they are hopeful the market should recover as soon as fear dies down.

“People have very short memories. It was the same after SARS or the terror attacks in Istanbul in 2016,” he said.

“A month after a bombing, people would begin booking again, so I’m sure it will be fine.”