Two trenches gouged into the concrete quay at Balluta, St Julian’s, are illegal and in breach of permit, according to the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), which is now considering whether to fine the developer.

The trenches were created to anchor a floating platform for a planned sea-based hop-on, hop-off maritime service to be offered by the Fortina Group.

A spokesman for ERA said the work breached a Nature Permit it had issued and the authority was considering imposing a fine.

An independent environmental monitor, AIS Environment Ltd, was engaged by the developer to monitor the work.

Objectors to the project had written to the ERA and the Planning Authority demanding that immediate action be taken to stop the work on the trenches because it was not covered by a permit and was damaging public property.

One of the objectors, St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg, on Friday fixed placards against the railings to stress that Balluta is not a commercial port for 33-metre catamarans to visit 22 times a day.

The architects, JBA, insisted the work was covered by the permit and was necessary because the pontoon was to be “anchored to the quay”.

“The architects have been working hand in hand with both ERA and the PA on the St Julian’s venture and they have been assured everything is in line with the planning permits issued,” a spokeswoman told Times of Malta.

A planning permit is different to the ‘nature permit’ issued by the ERA.

She said solid anchorage was needed for the structure to be anchored to the quay and to ensure workers’ safety. Once the pontoon structure is in place, the quay would be reinstated to its original state, she said.