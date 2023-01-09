Two men have gone on trial accused of murdering Sion Grech almost 20 years ago.

Grech’s body was found in a field in April 2005, days after she was reported missing. She had been stabbed around 20 times in the neck and chest.

Ismael Habech and Faical Mohouachi were arrested within days of that grizzly discovery and charged with the crime. The compilation of evidence against them dragged on for years, as lawyers filed legal challenges to statements before the constitutional courts.

On Monday, jurors were sworn in and a court started hearing the trial of the two men, 18 years after the murder. Judge Aaron Bugeja is presiding. Court sources told Times of Malta that police officers involved in the case were expected to be among the first witnesses to be heard by jurors.

Grieving family members of Grech's at the scene of the crime in April 2005, after the body was found. Photo: Jason Borg

Grech used the pronouns she/her. Given that she was murdered years before the Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sex Characteristics Act of 2015, she is listed in legal documents as a male named Simon. Previous court reports stated that she was also known as Simone.

During the compilation of evidence, police officers testified that Grech worked as a prostitute in the Marsa area, close to where she was found killed.

A court heard that she and Habech were in a romantic relationship, with Grech allegedly pressuring Habech to leave his wife so that they could elope together.

