Just two weeks before legendary jazz musician Sammy Murgo died on Wednesday, he was shown a short film about himself. His eyes “sparkled with joy”, according to the documentary maker, and he expressed his eagerness to perform on the day of its release. That was not to be.

But before leaving this world, Murgo, 87, got to see his place secured firmly in the history of jazz in Malta in the upcoming documentary film Strait Street to Abbey Road, and it had pleased him.

The documentary filmmaker and percussionist Ġużè Camilleri, who has made it his mission to preserve and document the history of jazz in Malta, has joined a chorus of fellow musicians and the local arts scene to celebrate the humility and passion of the talented jazz pioneer and saxophonist of extraordinary talent, already described as a legend in his lifetime.

According to Camilleri, the “humble musician with an unwavering passion for jazz”, did not like competition between musicians and kept himself away from it, preferring to focus solely on playing the best he could.

When Camilleri visited him just two weeks ago to share the footage, little did he know that those would be their final words exchanged, he said in tribute to Murgo on the day his death was announced.

“Even at the age of 87, his determination to play never wavered,” Camilleri recalled.

Only last August, Murgo was performing with Carlo Muscat, another leading saxophone player, who said he was “inspired by the energy he was still able to inject into the music”.

The Kyiv-based owner of the Storeroom music venue in Ta’ Xbiex, where the two last played together, said he considered himself “fortunate to have had the opportunity to perform with him on a couple of occasions”.

Muscat got to know Murgo in person later in his career, but he “instantly understood that he was the embodiment of musicianship: humble, dedicated, kind and relentless” – traits that have been echoed by others.

Murgo understood the “value of creating connections and supporting other musicians to help cultivate a scene that could continue to flourish”, Muscat continued, adding “Sammy will remain an icon of the Maltese jazz scene forever”.

For well-known violinist and saxophonist George Curmi, known as ‘il-Puse’ after his saxophonist father, Murgo had been a fixture throughout his life.

"Sammy was a part of my family for as long as I can remember; he took some saxophone lessons with my father and was actually godfather for one of my brothers," Curmi said.

He recalled he had shared his first TV appearance with the legendary saxophonist and later guested with his band in his first Malta Jazz Festival performance in 1991.

"He was a very good swing player and was mostly self-taught; he was a real jazz musician," said Curmi, adding that although Murgo had experimented with progressive jazz and the avant-garde, in his later years, he had returned to his roots.

Born in Floriana, Murgo started studying the violin aged seven, under the tutelage of Agostino Camilleri, but at 13, he turned his attention to the saxophone thanks to the instruction of Mro Turu Pace.

His long career played out to see him collaborate with local and foreign musicians alike, including the US Navy’s Sixth Fleet band, dominating the entertainment scene in hotels and nightclubs.

He remained an active part of Malta’s jazz scene and frequently performed live, including with American pianist Andy Jaffe at the Malta Jazz Festival. By the end, the low-profile master Maltese saxophonist had performed with at least three generations of artists.

Mro Paul Abela is testimony to that. His memories of Murgo go back a long way. He had known him for 50 years and recalled how he used to play with his octogenarian drummer uncle at places like Premier, Brittania and Chalet back in the day.

Murgo had embraced Abela on return from his studies in the US in the 1980s and, together with the father of Maltese jazz, Charles ‘is-City’ Gatt, and Charles Camilleri, they would experiment and perform.

“Thank you for the music”

Tributes played on for Murgo on the day of his death, with Teatrumalta saying his melodies “graced” their latest production, Gambori.

“Thank you for the music, Sammy,” the national theatre company said, bidding farewell to one of the country's most eminent champions of jazz.

For Kris Spiteri, pianist, musical director and composer, the island had lost “one of the finest Maltese musicians it had ever seen”.

Over 20 years ago, he recalled, he had been asked to organise and play three duo concerts. He had never played with Murgo, but he was the first person who came to mind.

“I must admit I was a bit on edge at our first meeting. This guy was a legend, and it was somewhat intimidating to play with him…

“But to my surprise, he was so giving and so humble. He was not your ordinary player; he was a teacher, who explained all the intricacies of a wonderful period in jazz music,” Micallef said, highlighting his captivating sound and authentic phrasing.

“He knew the jazz language and he spoke it like a giant.”

Social media was flooded with comments and condolences, and Culture Minister Owen Bonnici tuned in too, saying the leading exponent of the Maltese jazz scene would be “sorely missed by the many musicians who were inspired by his extraordinary talent”.

Musician and songwriter Kevin Borg also honoured his amazing “friend, teacher and mentor” describing his former Saxophone teacher as a “role model” and sending his condolences to his wife and family, who “adored” him.