Master Maltese saxophonist and one of the country's most eminent champions of jazz, Sammy Murgo, died on Wednesday at the age of 87.

A prominent presence on the local music scene, Murgo has performed with at least three generations of artists and forged a reputation of intense passion for jazz.

But never one to blow his own horn, Murgo famously kept a low profile and was key to boosting up-and-coming jazz musicians and helping them establish themselves in Malta.