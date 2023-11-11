Tributes have been paid to the late Igor Judge, the Malta-born former Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales who died on Tuesday aged 82.

Lord Judge served as Chief Justice of England and Wales from 2008 to 2013 and was known as much for his geniality as his legal acumen.

Describing news of Lord Judge’s death as a “very sad occasion,” former justice minister Tonio Borg praised his career and character.

“He is the Maltese national to have achieved the highest rank [in law] outside of Malta. This is something the country should be very proud of,” said Borg, a law professor.

“We never had anyone of his stature in the legal profession,” he said.

Recalling seeing Lord Judge shopping locally with his mother on one occasion while visiting his home country, Borg described him as a “very humble man.”

“Despite his successes abroad he never abandoned his Maltese nationality,” he said.

Commenting on the former Lord Chief Justice’s auspicious last name, Borg noted he was the product of two judges; his father’s surname Judge and his mother’s Micallef, derived from mħallef, meaning the same.

In a Times of Malta interview in 2008, when asked if his family names had influenced his career choice Lord Judge said that although he knew he wanted to be a barrister from a young age, his surname hadn’t been a factor.

Asked to respond to the comments and jokes on the subject, he replied: “It’s a perfectly good joke.”

In the same interview he said he was very proud of his heritage and visited the country regularly, noting its rich history.

He joked that although he understood the language, he spoke “enthusiastic but not brilliant or grammatical Maltese.” In 2015, he presided over Prize Day at St Edward’s College in Vittoriosa, his alma mater, an occasion the school’s headmaster Nollaig Mac an Bhaird described as “an honour”.

Recalling entering the room where the ceremony was being held, Mac an Bhaird said Lord Judge refused to allow him to open the door for him, instead insisting the headmaster enter the room first. “He was a very humble, kind and correct man,” said Mac an Bhaird.

That day, Lord Judge told the prizewinners that although they should be proud of their achievements, this should be tempered with modesty.

Describing Lord Judge as a “massive intellect,” the headmaster said one could “hear a pin drop when he was speaking,” adding he had been impressed by the former Lord Chief Justice’s ability to relate major issues to personal experiences.

Regarding Malta, Mac an Bhaird said Lord Judge had told him during his visit that it was his home.

“He went to the UK, but his heart was in Malta,” he said.