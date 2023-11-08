Malta-born Igor Judge, who served as Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales from 2008 to 2013 died on Tuesday aged 82.

Lord Judge was born to Raymond and Rosa née Micallef, in the middle of a bombing raid during World War II, and lived on the island until the age of 13.

The late Lord attended St Edward’s College until 1954 when the family moved to England, where he attended the Oratory School.

On leaving the Oratory in 1959, he went to Magdalene College Cambridge to read history and law and was called to the Bar in 1963 and appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1976. In 1988 Lord Judge was appointed a High Court Judge and knighted.

He was appointed the first president of the Queen’s Bench Division in 2005.

In an interview following his appointment as Lord Chief Justice, he had told Times of Malta that despite having lived in England most of his life, he still appreciated the Maltese lineage he inherited from his Maltese mother.

In a tribute to the man, The Telegraph said Judge joked that if his mother, a musician, had not been so devoted to Stravinsky she would probably have named him Wolfgang.

In its obituary, The Telegraph referred to Lord Judge as a champion of free press.

Judge was made an honorary member of the National Order of Merit of Malta in 2008.

He is survived by his wife Judith Robinson, a son and two daughters.