Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has written to the Children’s Commissioner asking whether Rosianne Cutajar's stunt giving sweets to primary school children is acceptable.

“Is it normal and acceptable practice for us political candidates to go on the doorsteps of primary schools to hand out sweets to children with our names on the package, just so we can win some votes from their parents?”

On Saturday, Cutajar posted a number of photos of her visting schools with bags of candy. She said the bags also contained toothpaste to encourage the children to brush their teeth.

She visited schools which fall under her electoral district.

“I wanted to visit more schools but the bad weather did not permit it,” she wrote on Facebook.

The General Election Act bans the provision of food, drinks or preferential treatement to influence votes. People found guilty are liable to a fine of up to €1,160 or a six-month prison term.

This is not the first time Cutajar’s freebies was called out,. Back in June, civil society groups had called on police to investigate the MP for distrbuting oranges to the residents of a care home.

Standards Commissioner, George Hylzer had then ruled out that treating only enters into force before, during or immediately after an election is called.