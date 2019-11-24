The Institute of Maltese Journalists is withdrawing its two representatives from the Tumas Fenech foundation board of trustees.

It said in a statement on Sunday that in view of the latest developments in the Daphne Caruana Galizia murder probe, with a prominent member of the family financing the foundation being arrested, the institute should not remain associated with the foundation for as long as Yorgen Fenech’s name remained shadowed with his arrest in connection with the murder.

The IĠM was previously represented by two of its council members on the board of the Tumas Fenech Foundation for Education in Journalism.

The council has informed the foundation of the decision and thanked it for its collaboration and work in the past in the field of journalism.

Yorgen Fenech, the owner of secret company 17 Black, was arrested by the Armed Forces of Malta after he was intercepted at sea aboard luxury family yacht Gio on Wednesday.

Later that morning, the Prime Minister said Mr Fenech was a “person of interest” in the investigation into the murder of Ms Caruana Galizia.