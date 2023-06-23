The large tuna that died at Għadira Bay, after getting beached on Wednesday, was most likely a wild fish that got disoriented and headed towards shore after getting injured by a speedboat or spear, according to experts.

Maltese Federation of Aquaculture Producers chief executive, Charlon Gouder, said it was unlikely that the tuna escaped from a fish farm, as many initially suspected. At the moment, he explained, farms are mostly empty as they are waiting for the new tuna catch to arrive.

The blue-fin tuna fishing season opens in May and closes when the quota is reached, which usually takes about a month. The fishing takes place miles out at sea. It takes weeks for the fishing vessels to return to Malta as they have to drag tuna-filled nets at slow speeds.

On Wednesday a large tuna fish was filmed swimming frantically in the shallow waters of Għadira Bay, frightening beachgoers. In a video posted on Instagram by John Stephen Turner a group of young children were captured screaming and running away from the tuna at the popular Mellieħa beach.

The tuna filmed in shallow waters at Ghadira Bay. Video: John Stephen Turner

People were heard shouting “tuna, tuna,” as the large fish flapped its large fins. Beachgoers reportedly tried to rescue the large fish as it beached against the bay’s rocky shallows, but it was reported dead shortly after.

Tuna are not agressive fish

Gouder explained it was mostly likely a wild tuna that somehow got disoriented, possibly after being hit by a boat, and headed towards the shore. “Once it found itself in shallow, sandy water sand would have started entering its gills,” he said.

Marine Biologist Deidun agreed that it could have been a wild fish. Footage suggested it was injured as it was flailing to the side “possibly after being speared,” he said.

He explained that at this time of year tuna migrated from the Atlantic into the warmer Mediterranean and passed from the North of Malta. “They are common in the Mellieha area. In fact there is a place called Ras It Tunnara where, in the past, a tuna fishing method was used through which tuna were trapped through a labyrinth of nets,” he said.

Deidun and Gouder agreed that tuna are not dangerous fish – they would not intentionally attack a person. But since they are large, strong fish a person could be injured if hit by an agitated tuna.