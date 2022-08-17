A Tunisian boat captain arrested on Sunday on suspicion of illegal fishing in Maltese territorial waters, was fined €10,000 after admitting to the charges upon his arraignment on Wednesday.

Mustapha Hancha, the 29-year-old captain of the Mohamed Chiheb, flying the Tunisian flag, was arrested after the vessel berthed at Barriera Wharf.

Valletta district police officers, fisheries officials and members of the Armed Forces inspected the vessel.

The next day, the boat was taken to the Marsa landing facility, where Environmental Protection Unit officers concluded that the captain had no permission to fish in Maltese waters.

Some 500 kilos of fish and fishing equipment were seized.

On Wednesday, the court was told that the incident had been flagged by the European Fisheries Control Agency by means of a report sent to the local director of fisheries.

Gilbert Balzan, the director, was also present in court, assisted by lawyer Clive Gerada.

The captain was escorted to court to face charges of fishing in Maltese territorial waters without the necessary licence, failing to inform the relative authorities about the catch found on board the vessel and about the vessel’s arrival three days ahead, in terms of law.

The accused, assisted by an Arab-speaking interpreter, registered an admission.

Upon that guilty plea and after hearing submissions on punishment, the court, presided over by Magistrate Marse-Ann Farrugia, fined the captain and ordered the confiscation of the equipment on board the vessel.

Inspector Elliot Magro prosecuted. Lawyer Victor Bugeja was defence counsel.