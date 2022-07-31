The Sta Venera tunnels will remain open for traffic on Sunday evening after a planned fireworks display was called off, Transport Malta said on Sunday.

Motorists had been warned on Friday that the tunnels would be closed because of the display for the feast of Sta Venera. The announcement raised a wave of consternation from motorists.

But on Sunday Transport Malta said that in a decision on Sunday morning, the Għaqda tan-Nar 26 ta' Lulju Santa Venera decided to suspend the fireworks display and withdraw its request for a permit from the authority,

Traffic will therefore flow as usual.