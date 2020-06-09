A group of Turkish workers are on hunger strike as they continue to insist they have not been paid by TACA Construction, the company working on the major Fortina Hotel redevelopment project in Sliema.

The workers are sitting outside the site in Sliema, with notices saying “hunger strike” as TACA and Fortina are expected to have last-ditch talks to sort out the issue.

Earlier on Tuesday, Times of Malta reported workers’ fears they would soon be evicted without getting what they say they are owed. The builders have claimed they have not been paid for five months.

The Fortina and the Turkish company are at loggerheads over the workers’ salaries, with Fortina saying it has paid all its dues to TACA Construction, which denies this, saying it had brought in a sub-contractor. Payments, TACA says, are handled by this sub-contractor.

One worker who is currently in Sliema protesting with his colleagues, said the builders were ready to go on with the strike for as long as it takes, especially since they continue to fear being evicted by Friday.

A placard put up by the TACA Construction workers outside the Fortina site.

In comments to Times of Malta, TACA denied the workers were on hunger strike, saying “everybody has eaten their meal as planned”.

“We are not aware of any hunger strike. We are discussing with our employer how to proceed with the project. We will release a press statement once we are done with our negotiations,” a spokesperson said.

On claims that the workers will be made to return to Turkey on Friday, the TACA spokesperson said “there is no confirmed flight yet”.

“Our sole intention is to finish this project and finalise our commitments to our client.

“We are taking care of our workers and they will get paid as per their contract even if the sub-contractor didn't pay them fully. We are investigating the situation and swiftly resolve it,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the subcontractor claimed the company was in "constant contact" with the workers.

"What they do is unreal," the spokesperson said without elaboration.