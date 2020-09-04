A bale of turtle hatchlings was discovered dead in St Thomas Bay, Marsascala, also known as Fajtata Bay.

Only one hatchling was found alive but it died minutes within the arrival of Nature Trust Malta volunteers and Environment and Resources Authority officials at the bay.

The eNGO and ERA were called to the site on Thursday evening by Red Cross volunteers, after some children playing in the sand discovered a loggerhead nest.

Sadly, the nest contained recently-dead hatchlings. The eggs had been laid in the centre of the beach and so must have been unknowingly heavily trampled on by bathers, Nature Trust believes.

The nest was dug up in the presence of a vet. One very weak hatchling was found alive but it died minutes later.

The nest contents will be investigated to determine the cause of death.

"This is a sad incident where an unknown nest could not be given adequate protection to increase the chances of a successful hatching on Malta’s busy beaches.

"NTM will include the Fajtata beach in its future pre-nest season patrols... for this reason we appeal for more volunteers to help us next May. Training will be given."

So far there have been two known successful turtle hatchings this summer: one at Golden Bay and the other one at Ramla Bay in Gozo.

There are two other turtle nests in Ghadira.