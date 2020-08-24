Some 50 loggerhead turtles hatched overnight at Golden Bay, seven weeks after their mother laid eggs there.

This is the second-known turtle hatching this summer, after more than 80 turtles hatched in Ramla Bay, Gozo, earlier this month.

There are two other turtle nests in Ghadira.

The Environment and Resources Authority, Nature Trust and volunteers were on site late on Sunday, to ensure appropriate protection to the hatchlings and to guide them safely to the water’s edge.

Hatchlings are naturally attracted to moonlight shining on the sea surface and their first response, upon emerging from the eggs, is to swim towards light.

In a statement the environment authority thanked Nature Trust, the Environment Ministry and all volunteers who helped protect the species and the island's marine biodiversity.

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina