One TV has been ordered not to broadcast an interview with the mother of a murder victim after the accused protested that it would prejudice his rights to a fair trial.

The One TV programme Awla had been due to broadcast an interview with Miriam Chetcuti, whose daughter, mother-of-two Chantelle Chetcuti was fatally stabbed outside St Patrick Club in Zabbar in February 2020.

Justin Borg, her former partner, is awaiting trial and has pleaded not guilty.

Miriam Chetcuti has already testified in court during the compilation of evidence against Borg.

In his application for the court to stop the broadcast, Borg said he was not calling for the programme to be stopped, but for the interview, and any other comments related to his case to be omitted since they would breach his rights to a fair hearing before a jury.

Madam Justice Anna Felice upheld his argument.

Lawyers Rene' Darmanin and Carlos Bugeja signed the application on behalf of Justin Borg.

One TV said the programme, discussing murders, will be broadcast on Thursday evening in reduced format, omitting the interview.