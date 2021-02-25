The Broadcasting Authority has found TVM guilty of lacking impartiality when it failed to carry a report about testimony given in the case against the sale of public hospitals initiated by former PN leader Adrian Delia.

Delia had filed a civil case filed seeking to have a 30-year deal signing away St Luke's, Karin Grech and Gozo General hospitals to Vitals Global Healthcare revoked.

The authority agreed with the PN’s claim that testimony given by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was of new value, that the case was an important one and it was of national interest.

In a statement, the PN insisted that public broadcasting should not continue to be used as a partisan tool by the Robert Abela government.

It said it expected the station to start reporting, in a consistent and impartial way, the facts that are coming out from the courts in a number of cases relating to corruption and abuse of power, involving politicians and other government senior officials.

Attached files The BA's decision