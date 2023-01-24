A tremor shook Malta on Tuesday evening in what was the 12th in recent days.

The shaking, at 9.25pm was felt in different parts of the island, with readers in localities such as Zejtun saying it was longer than the one felt on Monday.

The EMCS earthquake monitoring site said Tuesday's tremor took place 122km south of Malta. The Seismic Monitoring and Research Group of the University of Malta said it measured 5.2 on the Richter scale, as was Monday's.

A reader in Sliema described her apartment as having "swayed" during the tremor. A commenter on Facebook said his sofa moved for nine seconds in Zejtun.

The epicentre of all the tremors of the past few days has been well to the south of Malta and no damage has been reported.