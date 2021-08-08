Two COVID-19 patients died overnight, bringing the number of people who died in Malta while positive up to 426.

The victims were a 63-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man. Both were unvaccinated, the health authorities said in their daily update.

While the 63-year-old had been receiving treatment at the intensive therapy unit, the other victim was not.

The health authorities also said that 32 people with COVID-19 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, including four in intensive care.

A total 59 people have tested positive for COVID-19 while 170 recovered, bringing Malta's number of active cases down to 945, the lowest since July 13.

The new cases were found from 3,526 swab tests.

The average age of the people who tested positive for COVID on Saturday was 43.

Vaccination

Meanwhile, a total of 395,537 people in Malta are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

A total of 774,250 doses have been administered in the past few months.

On Thursday, Health Minister Chris Fearne said from mid-September, an additional booster dose will be given to the immuno-compromised people and those in homes for the elderly.