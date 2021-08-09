A further two people died while COVID positive, the health authorities said on Monday, as Malta's number of active cases dropped to 878.

The two victims are a 63-year-old man and a 71-year-old woman. Sources told Times of Malta the two were not vaccinated against the virus.

The last two casualties mean four COVID-positive patients died in just two days.

Meanwhile, 56 people tested positive for the virus overnight, while another 121 recovered.

Of the active cases, 38 are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive treatment.

Photo: Facebook

Vaccination

So far, 396,160 people in Malta are fully vaccinated against the virus, accounting for over 86 per cent of the adult population in Malta.

Over the past months, a total of 774,907 doses were administered to help curb the pandemic.